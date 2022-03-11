 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #9 Tennessee Volunteers face the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Mississippi State faces No. 9 Tennessee after Smith's 20-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 73-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Volunteers have gone 16-0 in home games. Tennessee is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-10 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Smith averaging 10.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Tennessee won 72-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Josiah-Jordan James led Tennessee with 18 points, and Iverson Molinar led Mississippi State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. James is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Molinar is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

