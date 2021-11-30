How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the Presbyterian Blue Hose from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

The Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Presbyterian on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Presbyterian game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 13 Tennessee meets Presbyterian

Presbyterian (5-2) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (4-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts Presbyterian in an early season matchup. Presbyterian got past Central Arkansas by nine in its last outing. Tennessee has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Tennessee Tech last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi has averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Kennedy Chandler has put up 14.2 points and 4.8 assists. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 21.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 26.3 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 17 offensive rebounds. The Blue Hose are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Tennessee has an assist on 58 of 89 field goals (65.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Presbyterian has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.