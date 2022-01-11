How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #18 Tennessee Volunteers face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 22 Tennessee looks for home win vs S. Carolina

South Carolina (10-4, 1-1) vs. No. 22 Tennessee (10-4, 1-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Tennessee looks for its fifth straight win over South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena. The last victory for the Gamecocks at Tennessee was a 70-60 win on Jan. 11, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson, James Reese V and Jermaine Couisnard have collectively scored 37 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 28 percent over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 29.1 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gamecocks. Tennessee has 41 assists on 66 field goals (62.1 percent) across its past three outings while South Carolina has assists on 47 of 93 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).