How to Watch Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #18 Tennessee Volunteers face the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks

The Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee welcomes UTM in 2021-22 season opener

UT Martin (0-0) vs. Tennessee (0-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals are set to do battle as Tennessee opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks. UT Martin went 8-16 last year, while Tennessee ended up 18-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per matchup en route to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. UT Martin went 1-2 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.