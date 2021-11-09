 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #18 Tennessee Volunteers face the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks

The Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Tennessee-Martin game.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee welcomes UTM in 2021-22 season opener

UT Martin (0-0) vs. Tennessee (0-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals are set to do battle as Tennessee opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks. UT Martin went 8-16 last year, while Tennessee ended up 18-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per matchup en route to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. UT Martin went 1-2 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

