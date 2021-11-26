How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the #15 Tennessee Volunteers face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tenn. Tech faces tough test vs No. 15 Tennessee

Tennessee Tech (2-3) vs. No. 15 Tennessee (3-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee presents a tough challenge for Tennessee Tech. Tennessee Tech has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Tennessee is coming off an 89-72 win in Uncasville over North Carolina on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Santiago Vescovi has averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler has paired with Vescovi and is producing 14 points and five assists per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Keishawn Davidson, who is averaging 13.4 points.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 54.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Tennessee has 56 assists on 91 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three games while Tennessee Tech has assists on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.