How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Tennessee Volunteers face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech for season opener

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -32; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Volunteers host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for the season opener.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Volunteers allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

Tennessee Tech went 11-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Eagles gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.

