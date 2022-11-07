How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Tennessee Volunteers face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech for season opener

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -32; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Volunteers host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for the season opener.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Volunteers allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

Tennessee Tech went 11-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Eagles gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.