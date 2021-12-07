How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 13 Tennessee faces Texas Tech

Texas Tech (6-1) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (6-1)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts Texas Tech in a non-conference matchup. Tennessee beat Colorado by 15 points on Saturday, while Texas Tech fell 72-68 at Providence on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar, Kevin Obanor and Marcus Santos-Silva have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 57 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kennedy Chandler has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 14 of 36 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Tennessee has 58 assists on 94 field goals (61.7 percent) across its past three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.1 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.