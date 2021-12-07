 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Texas Tech game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 13 Tennessee faces Texas Tech

Texas Tech (6-1) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (6-1)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts Texas Tech in a non-conference matchup. Tennessee beat Colorado by 15 points on Saturday, while Texas Tech fell 72-68 at Providence on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar, Kevin Obanor and Marcus Santos-Silva have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 57 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kennedy Chandler has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 14 of 36 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Tennessee has 58 assists on 94 field goals (61.7 percent) across its past three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.1 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.