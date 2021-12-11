 Skip to Content
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the UNC Greensboro Spartans from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

The Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network≥ $84.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

UNC Greensboro vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Chandler, No. 13 Tennessee host UNCG

UNC Greensboro (7-2) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (6-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as De’Monte Buckingham and UNC Greensboro will battle Kennedy Chandler and No. 13 Tennessee. The senior Buckingham is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Chandler, a freshman, is averaging 16 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tennessee’s Chandler has averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals while Santiago Vescovi has put up 14.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Spartans, Buckingham has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Bas Leyte has put up 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chandler has directly created 47 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.5 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Volunteers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Tennessee has 47 assists on 81 field goals (58 percent) over its past three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have averaged 19 free throws per game and 22.2 per game over their last five games.

