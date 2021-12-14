 Skip to Content
How to Watch USC Upstate vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the USC Upstate Spartans from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. USC Upstate Spartans

The Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. USC Upstate on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. USC Upstate game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

USC Upstate vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Chandler, No. 18 Tennessee host USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (2-7) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (7-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate will face Kennedy Chandler and No. 18 Tennessee. The senior Mozone is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Chandler, a freshman, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chandler has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 77.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Volunteers are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The South Carolina Upstate offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

