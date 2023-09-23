How to Watch UTSA vs. Tennessee 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

After an upset loss on the road against a rival, it’s a bounce-back game for the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers when they face the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium. Coach Josh Heupel’s Volunteers, led by quarterback Joe Milton III, need to prove they deserve to be among the top teams in the nation in this nonconference affair airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. ET Where : Neyland Stadium | 1600 Phillip Fulmer Ave Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37996

: Neyland Stadium | 1600 Phillip Fulmer Ave Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37996 TV: SEC Network

The University of Texas-San Antonio will play its final nonconference game of the season and it’s a big one on the road. Quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger started last week against the Army Black Knights and threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He was starting in place of Frank Harris, who missed the game with a foot injury. Running back Kevorian Barnes leads the rushing attack and has totaled 245 yards and a touchdown in three games. Joshua Cephus is by far the top option on the outside with 24 catches for 245 yards and two scores. The name to watch on defense is linebacker Trey Moore, who is second on the team with 15 tackles and leads with four sacks.

For the Volunteers, they struggled as a whole in last week’s loss at the Florida Gators, especially in the first half. Penalties played a key role and will be a point of note in this game. Milton has been mostly as good as advertised under center, throwing for 716 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for three scores. Jaylen Wright is averaging just under 100 yards a game on the ground, with Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton leading a balanced group of receivers. Linebacker Aaron Beasley has been all over the field, leading the team in tackles as well as recording two sacks.

