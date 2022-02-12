How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #19 Tennessee Volunteers face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 19 Tennessee faces Vanderbilt, seeks 9th straight home win

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-10, 5-6 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 8-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 12-0 at home. Tennessee is second in the SEC shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Kent Gilbert shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 5-6 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.2% from downtown. Shane Dezonie leads the Commodores shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Volunteers won the last matchup 68-60 on Jan. 19. Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points points to help lead the Volunteers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.