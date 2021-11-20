How to Watch Villanova vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the #17 Tennessee Volunteers face the #5 Villanova Wildcats from Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Tennessee vs. Villanova game will be streaming on ESPNEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNEWS on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Villanova game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Villanova game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Villanova game on ESPNEWS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Villanova game on ESPNEWS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Villanova game on ESPNEWS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Villanova game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Villanova game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Villanova vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Nova faces Tennessee in early-season clash

Villanova (2-1) vs. Tennessee (2-0)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Tennessee are set to square off in a postseason game in Uncasville. Tennessee earned a 94-62 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday, while Villanova won easily 100-81 against Howard on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Olivier Nkamhoua has put up a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 18 points and five assists per game. The Wildcats are led by Justin Moore, who is averaging 19 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 58.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Villanova and Tennessee are ranked at the top of college basketball in terms of 3-point shooting. The Wildcats are ranked fourth in Division I with 13.7 3-pointers made per game this season while the Volunteers are ranked fifth at 13.5 per game.