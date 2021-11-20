 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter Fight Live Online

Jeff Kotuby

Current welterweight champion Terence Crawford defends his WBO title against former two-time champ Shawn Porter in the main event of Saturday’s Top Rank card, which streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter Live Online

  • When: Saturday, November 20 at 7 PM ET (prelims), 9 PM ET (main card)
  • Where: The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas
  • TV: ESPN2 (Prelims ONLY)
  • Streaming: Watch with ESPN+ PPV

Porter enters the fight with a 31-3-1 record and would love nothing more than to notch win number 32 this weekend. To do so, he’ll have to beat the undefeated Crawford, who’s currently 37-0 and is entering his fifth title defense. You can watch the action LIVE this Saturday, starting at 9 PM ET, on ESPN+ PPV.

Where is Crawford vs. Porter Taking Place?

Crawford vs. Porte is taking place at The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

How Much does the Crawford vs. Porter PPV cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch Crawford vs. Porter for $69.99 on ESPN+ PPV. No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

Where Can You Watch the Crawford/Porter Prelims?

While you can watch them on ESPN+, you can also watch them on ESPN2, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service. You can stream them with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, along with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Fight Card

Matchup # of Rounds Weight Class Stipulation
Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter 12 Welterweight Fight for the WBO Welterweight Title
Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny 12 Middleweight IBF middleweight title eliminator match
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam 10 Middleweight
Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz 8 Lightweight
Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz 10 Featherweight
Guido Vianello vs. TBD 6 Heavyweight
Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa 10 Featherweight
Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez 8 Lightweight
Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable 4 Welterweight
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.