How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter Fight Live Online

Current welterweight champion Terence Crawford defends his WBO title against former two-time champ Shawn Porter in the main event of Saturday’s Top Rank card, which streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter Live Online

When: Saturday, November 20 at 7 PM ET (prelims), 9 PM ET (main card)

Where: The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

TV: ESPN2 (Prelims ONLY)

Streaming: Watch with ESPN+ PPV

Porter enters the fight with a 31-3-1 record and would love nothing more than to notch win number 32 this weekend. To do so, he’ll have to beat the undefeated Crawford, who’s currently 37-0 and is entering his fifth title defense. You can watch the action LIVE this Saturday, starting at 9 PM ET, on ESPN+ PPV.

Where is Crawford vs. Porter Taking Place?

Crawford vs. Porte is taking place at The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

How Much does the Crawford vs. Porter PPV cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch Crawford vs. Porter for $69.99 on ESPN+ PPV. No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

Where Can You Watch the Crawford/Porter Prelims?

While you can watch them on ESPN+, you can also watch them on ESPN2, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service. You can stream them with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, along with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Fight Card

Matchup # of Rounds Weight Class Stipulation Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter 12 Welterweight Fight for the WBO Welterweight Title Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny 12 Middleweight IBF middleweight title eliminator match Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam 10 Middleweight Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz 8 Lightweight Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz 10 Featherweight Guido Vianello vs. TBD 6 Heavyweight Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa 10 Featherweight Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez 8 Lightweight Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable 4 Welterweight