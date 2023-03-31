How to Watch ‘Tetris’ Movie for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Who doesn’t love Tetris? There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching those variably-shaped blocks fall perfectly into place, which can turn into nightmarish frustration when they don’t line up. But do you know the tale of how Tetris came to the United States? That’s the focus of “Tetris,” the new original movie coming to Apple TV+ on March 31. It’s a thrilling tale of espionage, deceit and catchy music that you won’t want to miss. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Tetris' Movie

“Tetris” tells the stranger-than-fiction story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers the ubiquitous block-stacking game in 1988, and seeing its potential risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union to secure distribution rights to it by any means necessary.

When Rogers arrives, he joins forces with the game’s inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring Tetris to the masses. But there are many in the Soviet government who have strenuous objections to the game leaving Russia, and when the KGB gets involved…well, let’s just say no one is having fun in that eventuality. Set against the backdrop of the waning days of the Cold War, “Tetris” is a thrilling romp that always manages to keep viewers on their toes.

Can you watch 'Tetris' Movie for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Tetris’ Movie on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Tetris' Movie?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Tetris' Movie Trailer