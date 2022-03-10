How to Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Texas A&M Aggies face the Florida Gators from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas A&M vs. Florida game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Florida game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Florida game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Florida game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Florida game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Florida game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Florida game.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Florida game.

Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Texas A&M faces Florida in SEC Tournament

Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 13-4 at home. Texas A&M has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gators are 9-9 in SEC play. Florida is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 16. Quenton Jackson scored 16 to help lead Texas A&M to the win, and Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals. Tyrece Radford is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Castleton is averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.