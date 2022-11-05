How to Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Texas A&M Aggies face the Florida Gators from Kyle Field in College Station, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators

Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Struggling Florida, Texas A&M each look for a second SEC win

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4), noon EDT (ESPN)

Line: Texas A&M by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas A&M 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Each team is looking for a second Southeastern Conference win and to end losing streaks. The Gators have dropped two in a row and the Aggies have lost four straight. To reach bowl eligibility, Florida needs to win two of its last four games Texas A&M must win three of its last four.

KEY MATCHUP

A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman vs. Florida’s secondary. Weigman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start in a loss to Mississippi last week. Now he’ll face a secondary that ranks 95th in the country, allowing 253.2. yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: QB Anthony Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown in a loss to top-ranked Georgia last week. He has thrown seven touchdown passes with three interceptions in his last five games.

Texas A&M: RB Devon Achane is third in the SEC with 95.6 yards per game. His 159 all-purpose yards per game lead the SEC and rank fifth in the country. He’s the only Power Five player to have a rushing TD, receiving TD and a kickoff return score this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Aggies beat then-No. 4 Florida 41-38 on a last-second field goal in the previous meeting (2020). … The last three meetings have been decided by three points or less. … Texas A&M has won two straight in the series. … Florida RBs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne have combined for 11 rushing TDs this season. … WR Justin Shorter leads the team with 471 yards receiving. … The Gators have outgained their opponents in 15 of the last 21 games. … The last time A&M lost four straight games was in 2005. … A&M WR Evan Stewart ranks fifth in the SEC and first among freshman by averaging 68.3 yards receiving. … The Aggies have forced 10 fumbles, recovering nine. … A&M is limiting teams to 170.1 yards passing a game which ranks seventh in the nation.