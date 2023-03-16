How to Watch Penn State vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT, the #18 Texas A&M Aggies face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Wells Fargo Arena (IA). The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Texas A&M vs. Penn State game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Penn State vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Texas A&M takes on Penn State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Aggies have gone 15-3 against SEC teams, with a 10-6 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 16.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.