 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Texas A&M Aggies face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Reed Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Texas A&M plays Wake Forest in NIT matchup

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9, 13-7 ACC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-12, 9-9 SEC)

Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. Texas A&M has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 13-7 against ACC teams. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Alondes Williams averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quenton Jackson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.