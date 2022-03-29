How to Watch Washington State vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Texas A&M Aggies face the Washington State Cougars from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Washington State Cougars

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

The Texas A&M vs. Washington State game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Washington State vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Texas A&M squares off against Washington State in NIT matchup

Washington State Cougars (22-14, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (26-12, 9-9 SEC)

New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and the Washington State Cougars meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Aggies are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.6.

The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 action is 11-9. Washington State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Efe Abogidi averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 8.4 points for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Michael Flowers is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.