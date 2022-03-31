 Skip to Content
How to Watch Xavier vs. Texas A&M Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Texas A&M Aggies face the Xavier Musketeers from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Texas A&M vs. Xavier game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Xavier game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Xavier vs. Texas A&M Game Preview: Texas A&M and Xavier square off in NIT Championship

Xavier Musketeers (22-13, 8-11 Big East) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (27-12, 9-9 SEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Xavier Musketeers square off in the National Invitation Tournament Championship.

The Aggies are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 8-11 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Hassan Diarra is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Nate Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Colby Jones is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

