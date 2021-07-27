 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -153, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 22-25 in home games in 2020. The Texas offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Diamondbacks are 12-40 on the road. Arizona has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 22, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

