How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -113, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 23-25 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .370 as a unit. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-41 away from home. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .478.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Dane Dunning notched his fourth victory and Gallo went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Taylor Widener took his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option