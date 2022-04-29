How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Braves on 3-game home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (9-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (6-13, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Garrett Richards (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -145, Rangers +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Texas is 6-13 overall and 2-8 at home. The Rangers have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 6-7 at home and 9-11 overall. The Braves are 3-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 5-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .506. Travis d’Arnaud is 11-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)