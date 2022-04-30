How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (10-11, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (6-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four games in a row.

Texas is 6-14 overall and 2-9 at home. The Rangers have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta is 10-11 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Braves have gone 4-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .203 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has seven doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 11-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)