MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (7-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas has a 3-9 record in home games and a 7-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 6-7 in home games and 10-12 overall. The Braves have gone 8-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Adolis Garcia is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson ranks fourth on the Braves with a .293 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and six RBI. Austin Riley is 10-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)