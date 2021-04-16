How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest previously (Fox Sports Southwest), while in Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, the Orioles overflow channel. Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry MASN2 and Bally Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Orioles and Rangers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option