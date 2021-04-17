 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Orioles vs. Rangers Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Dean Kremer (0-1, 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) pitches for the Orioles, while Dane Dunning (1-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Rangers.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38. The Orioles went 12-15 away from home in 2020. Baltimore hit 77 total home runs with 186 total extra base hits last season. The teams meet for the second time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

