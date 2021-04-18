How to Watch Rangers vs. Orioles Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

John Means (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) pitches against Kyle Gibson (2-0, 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts). The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last season while striking out 8.2 hitters per game. The Orioles went 12-15 away from home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last season.

Live TV Streaming Option