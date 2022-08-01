How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (51-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-55, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -165, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Texas has a 21-26 record at home and a 46-55 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 22-31 in road games and 51-51 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager is second on the Rangers with 36 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Nate Lowe is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 19 home runs while slugging .457. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.84 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)