How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Orioles on 5-game home slide

Baltimore Orioles (52-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-56, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -124, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Texas has gone 21-27 at home and 46-56 overall. The Rangers have hit 128 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Baltimore has a 23-31 record in road games and a 52-51 record overall. The Orioles are 35-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has a .280 batting average to rank third on the Rangers, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 19 home runs while slugging .455. Adley Rutschman is 11-for-29 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)