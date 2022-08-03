MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to end their six-game home slide with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Texas has a 21-28 record at home and a 46-57 record overall. The Rangers are 30-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore is 24-31 on the road and 53-51 overall. The Orioles have a 22-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .241 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)