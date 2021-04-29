How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-1, 5.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

The Boston Red Sox travel to face the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers are 4-8 on their home turf. Texas’s lineup has 29 home runs this season, Nick Solak leads the club with seven homers.

The Red Sox are 8-1 on the road. The Boston pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.70, Nathan Eovaldi paces the staff with a mark of 3.77.