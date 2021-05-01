How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox will take on the Rangers Saturday. Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) and Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rangers are 5-9 in home games in 2020. Texas’s lineup has 31 home runs this season, Nick Solak leads them with seven homers.

The Red Sox have gone 9-2 away from home. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the majors. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .430.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Nathan Eovaldi recorded his fourth victory and Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Boston. Kohei Arihara registered his third loss for Texas.