MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rangers Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Red Sox: Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) and Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rangers are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Nick Solak leads the club with seven, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 9-3 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .361.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-6. Josh Sborz earned his second victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI for Texas. Matt Andriese took his first loss for Boston.

