How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Red Sox visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (11-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (13-17, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Texas has gone 6-10 in home games and 13-17 overall. The Rangers have gone 1-5 in games decided by one run.

Boston is 11-20 overall and 4-9 at home. The Red Sox are 5-14 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 7-for-20 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with five home runs while slugging .508. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)