 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Red Sox play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Boston Red Sox (12-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (13-18, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox meet the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas is 6-11 at home and 13-18 overall. The Rangers are 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 4-9 in home games and 12-20 overall. The Red Sox are 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double and seven home runs while hitting .231 for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 7-for-23 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (foot), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.