How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options
On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Red Sox play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead
Boston Red Sox (12-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (13-18, fourth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox meet the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.
Texas is 6-11 at home and 13-18 overall. The Rangers are 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Boston is 4-9 in home games and 12-20 overall. The Red Sox are 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double and seven home runs while hitting .231 for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 7-for-23 with three home runs over the last 10 games.
Alex Verdugo has five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored by one run
Red Sox: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (foot), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)