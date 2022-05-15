MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Red Sox try to sweep 3-game series over the Rangers

Boston Red Sox (13-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (13-19, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Austin Davis (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (1-2, 2.10 ERA, .99 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Texas Rangers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Texas is 13-19 overall and 6-12 at home. The Rangers have gone 7-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 13-20 record overall and a 4-9 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 7-for-24 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has six home runs, six walks and 18 RBI while hitting .312 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (foot), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)