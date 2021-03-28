Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs on March 28, 2021 Live Online No Cable

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (formerly Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games all year long.

If you are a Cubs fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Marquee Sports Network all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel, after being dropped by Hulu in October.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option