How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (53-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-58, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-4, 2.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -176, Rangers +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Texas is 47-58 overall and 22-29 in home games. The Rangers have a 5-23 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 53-52 overall and 28-23 in road games. The White Sox are 31-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 13 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (ankle), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)