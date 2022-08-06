MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox Saturday

Chicago White Sox (54-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-59, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -120, Rangers -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Texas has a 47-59 record overall and a 22-30 record in home games. The Rangers are 5-24 in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 54-52 overall and 29-23 on the road. The White Sox are 22-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-41 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Tim Anderson has a .305 batting average to rank fifth on the White Sox, and has 13 doubles and six home runs. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .270 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (ankle), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)