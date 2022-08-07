MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

Chicago White Sox (54-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-59, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Texas has a 48-59 record overall and a 23-30 record at home. The Rangers are 32-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 54-53 overall and 29-24 on the road. The White Sox have a 19-12 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-41 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)