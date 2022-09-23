How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Rangers

Cleveland Guardians (83-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (65-84, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they visit the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 65-84 overall and 32-42 at home. The Rangers are third in the AL with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland has gone 43-35 in road games and 83-67 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs while hitting .254 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 7-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 117 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-48 with a double, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)