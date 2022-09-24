How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Guardians visit the Rangers on 7-game road win streak

Cleveland Guardians (84-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (65-85, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (13-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -128, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians visit the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a seven-game road winning streak.

Texas has a 65-85 record overall and a 32-43 record at home. The Rangers rank eighth in MLB play with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland is 44-35 on the road and 84-67 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.53.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 117 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-48 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)