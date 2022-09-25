 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Guardians take 6-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Cleveland Guardians (85-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (65-86, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -138, Rangers +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 65-86 record overall and a 32-44 record at home. The Rangers are 27-65 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 45-35 record in road games and an 85-67 record overall. The Guardians are 56-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 32 home runs while slugging .459. Marcus Semien is 15-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 11-for-44 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 9-1, .259 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: day-to-day (hip), Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

