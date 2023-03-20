How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game Live Online on March 20, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

The Texas Rangers go up against the Cleveland Guardians again on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT. The game is airing on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service on DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians March 20, 2023

The Rangers are ranked 9th right now in this year’s Spring Training season with 11 wins and 12 losses. The Guardians, on the other hand, are ranked dead last having lost 13 of the 21 games they’ve played. The last time these teams faced off was the beginning of Spring Training where Cleveland lost by 9 runs. What’s different about this game is that Cleveland has won their last two games in a row, one of which was against Seattle — ranked two spots higher than the Rangers in the Cactus League.

The game will be played at Surprise Stadium in Arizona with great weather conditions of 69º with partly cloudy skies. Today’s umpires are: