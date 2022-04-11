How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rockies visit the Rangers to open 2-game series

Colorado Rockies (2-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -134, Rockies +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 36-45 record in home games last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up five runs per game in the 2021 season.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 26-54 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)