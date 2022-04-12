How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Iglesias leads Rockies against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (3-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-3)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -157, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers after Jose Iglesias had four hits against the Rangers on Monday.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)