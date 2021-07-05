How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -148, Tigers +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit will play on Monday.

The Rangers are 20-21 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .382 this season. John Hicks leads the team with a mark of 1.625.

The Tigers have gone 17-24 away from home. The Detroit offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .281.

