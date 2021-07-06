How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.22 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -185, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 20-22 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 21, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 18-24 on the road. Detroit has a collective .235 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .275.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Wily Peralta earned his second victory and Zack Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. Kolby Allard registered his fifth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option