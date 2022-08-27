MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (48-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-67, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rangers: Dallas Keuchel (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -127, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Texas has a 58-67 record overall and a 28-34 record at home. The Rangers are 41-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 20-43 record on the road and a 48-78 record overall. The Tigers are 25-55 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 20 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 9-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .222 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 14-for-37 with a double, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)